 Fawad Khan's Barzakh Removed From YouTube Pakistan Amid Criticism Over Queer Love, Makers Issue Statement
Barzakh, which was released on YouTube in July 2024, has been taken down from YouTube in Pakistan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Fawad Khan's television series, Barzakh, premiered on July 19 but faced criticism from Pakistani audiences for its portrayal of queer love. Amid the controversy, the makers released a statement announcing the show's withdrawal from YouTube Pakistan.

The makers said, "Zindagi and Team Barzakh: Statement of Gratitude and Announcement. We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh - a show that was created to bring people together everywhere."

Check out the official statement:

"But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support. Thank You," read the statement.

In the third episode of Barzakh, Fawad M. Khan, who plays Saifullah, nearly kisses an Italian character played by Franco Giusti. Shortly after the episode aired, netizens called for a ban on the show, criticising it for endorsing LGBTQIA+ themes, which are at odds with Islamic values.

Take a look at the episode:

Meanwhile, the finale episode of Barzakh is scheduled to air today, August 6. Confirming the same, the show’s director, Asim Abbasi, shared the statement on his handle on X and wrote, “#barzakh Yes, the finale still airs tonight."

Fans can catch up on the episodes of Barzakh until August 9 on YouTube.

The show features an ensemble cast including Salman Shahid, Khushhal Khan, Sajid Hasan, Uzma Beg, and Nighat Choudhry, among others. Barzakh is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal.

