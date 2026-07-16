Fatwa issued over Aamir's 3rd Marriage: UP Mufti Calls It Invalid, Says Relationship With Non-Muslim Woman Is A Sin | X

Lucknow: A fatwa was issued by Aligarh's Shahi Chief Mufti Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Hussain over Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's reported third marriage, saying that under Islamic law a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman who has not accepted Islam and such a relationship is considered religiously invalid.

The fatwa was issued after the Kshatriya Karni Sena sought clarification on whether Aamir Khan's reported marriage to Gauri Spratt was valid under Shariat.

Aamir Khan is facing a reported fatwa over his marriage to Gauri Spratt after a Muslim cleric objected to their interfaith union, calling it against his interpretation of Sharia law.#AamirKhan #MKTheFilmyGuy pic.twitter.com/ATKWBwH1gs — The Filmy Guy (@MKthefilmyguy) July 15, 2026

Addressing reporters, the Mufti said the Quran does not permit a Muslim man to marry a non-Muslim woman unless she accepts Islam. He said if a Muslim knowingly enters into such a marriage without the woman's conversion, the nikah is invalid and the act is regarded as a religious sin.

He said accepting Islam for marriage means believing in Allah as the only God, accepting Prophet Muhammad as the last messenger, having faith in the Quran and living according to Islamic principles.

The Mufti also said Islam allows a man to marry more than one woman only if he can treat all wives equally and fulfil their financial and marital rights. Marrying again while deceiving the first wife, he said, is a grave sin.

He added that Islamic law permits marriage with Christian or Jewish women under certain conditions, but marriage with women of other faiths without conversion is not permissible.

However, the Mufti clarified that the fatwa was only an explanation of the general principles of Islamic law and not a final ruling against Aamir Khan.

"This is not a legal or court verdict on Aamir Khan or any individual. Whether the woman accepted Islam before the marriage or not is a matter that requires verification. Any decision on the validity of a particular nikah can only be taken after examining all the facts," he said.

Earlier, Thakur Gyanendra Singh, National Vice President of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, accused Aamir Khan of promoting "love jihad" by allegedly marrying Hindu women. He said he had written to the Mufti seeking clarification on whether the actor's reported marriage complied with Islamic law and demanded that the same religious standards applicable to ordinary Muslims should also apply to the actor.

Singh said the organisation would continue its protest until action was taken according to "law and religion".

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Aamir Khan, 61, entered into a registered marriage with Gauri Spratt on July 5 in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple divorced in 2002 and have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two announced their separation in 2021 while continuing to co-parent their son Azad.