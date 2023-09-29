 Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Defends CBFC Amid Corruption Row: 'We Can Attest To Their Commitment To Fair Management'
The production house said that from Dil Chahta Hai (2001) to Fukrey 3 (2023), they have not encountered any 'hindrances' or 'practices of corruption'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment has come out in support of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a day after Tamil actor Vishal alleged that the Censor Board officials took Rs 6.5 lakh bribe from him for granting U/A certificate to his film Mark Antony.

On Friday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry took to its official X account and said that they have taken serious note of actor Vishal's accusations. The government ordered a probe into the matter and a senior officer from MIB has also been deputed to Mumbai to investigate further.

Reacting to the post, Excel Entertainment wrote, "At Excel Entertainment, we have had a collaborative relationship with both @CBFC_India and @MIB_India since 2001, and we can indubitably attest to their unwavering commitment to transparency and fair management."

Their post further read, "Throughout our extensive partnership, from our first film, Dil Chahta Hai to our latest, Fukrey 3, we have not encountered any hindrances or practices of corruption."

Vishal's shocking allegations against CBFC

On Thursday, Vishal alleged that the CBFC in Mumbai took a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for the censor certification of the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony. He shared a video and alleged that the officials demanded bribe in exchange for screening and granting a U/A certificate to his film.

He had also appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

The officials from CBFC are yet to respond to Vishal's allegations.

Mark Antony is a science fiction action comedy film which was released on September 15. It is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar.

