Farhan Akhtar May Play Pakistani Cricketer In Aamir Khan-Backed Film Amid Don 3 Controversy: Report

Farhan Akhtar |

Amid the Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is reportedly being considered for a special acting role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming film based on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath.

According to reports, the film will mark Gowariker’s reunion with Aamir Khan more than two decades after the iconic Lagaan. The project is being backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with Farhan Akhtar also attached as one of the producers.

Set during the Partition era, the film will reportedly revolve around the life of Lala Amarnath, independent India’s first cricket captain and the man who scored India’s first-ever Test century in December 1933. While Farhan is already associated with the film behind the scenes, reports suggest he may also step in front of the camera for a role.

As per a source quoted in Midday, Farhan is being considered to play a celebrated Pakistani cricketer who shares a friendship with Lala Amarnath. "Even though it's an extended cameo, Farhan’s role is emotionally pivotal to the narrative. He plays Lala Amarnath's close friend, who remains in Pakistan after the Partition. The film isn’t just about cricket; it’s about friendship during one of the most turbulent moments in the subcontinent’s history. Ashutosh has asked Farhan to consider the role, but it’s not locked yet," shared a source.

The project has already generated buzz because of the reunion between Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker after more than 20 years. Farhan’s possible casting has now added another layer of curiosity around the film.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has been making headlines over the ongoing Don 3 dispute with Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker reportedly approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after Ranveer’s abrupt exit from the project. Following the complaint, the film body recently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

Farhan, who co-owns Excel Entertainment with Ritesh Sidhwani, has reportedly sought Rs 45 crore over losses allegedly incurred during the pre-production stage of Don 3.