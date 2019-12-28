Farhan Akhtar creates 'Toofan' with his latest photo, check it out

Taking the sport of boxing from the ring to the silver screen, Farhan Akhtar is working incredibly hard to do complete justice to his character in Toofan. Known for his full commitment to his roles, the actor is undergoing rigorous training in order to stand up to the hype and expectations.
He took to his Instagram handle to share another photo from his training and we are open-mouthed. The only thing visible in the entirely black image is his broad built and bulging biceps. With dumbbells in his hands, the struggle to thrive is real which is evident from his facial expression.
With new year around the corner, Farhan's diligence and determination are an alarm for us to push us out of the couch and help us get rid of all the holiday weight and get into shape.
After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial 'Toofan' which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.
