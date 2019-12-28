Farhan Akhtar creates 'Toofan' with his latest photo, check it out

Taking the sport of boxing from the ring to the silver screen, Farhan Akhtar is working incredibly hard to do complete justice to his character in Toofan. Known for his full commitment to his roles, the actor is undergoing rigorous training in order to stand up to the hype and expectations.

He took to his Instagram handle to share another photo from his training and we are open-mouthed. The only thing visible in the entirely black image is his broad built and bulging biceps. With dumbbells in his hands, the struggle to thrive is real which is evident from his facial expression.