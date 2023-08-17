Fardeen Khan, 49, Flaunts His Chiselled Physique & Gives A Glimpse Of His EPIC Transformation (PHOTO)

Fardeen Khan | Instagram

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make his comeback in films, gave a glimpse of his epic physical transformation on Thursday (August 17). Taking to his official Instagram account, he shared a picture in which he can be seen on a beach.

Fardeen often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life with his fans and followers on social media. It looks like the 49-year-old actor has transformed himself into a fitness enthusiast. His dedication to his fitness is evident from his latest photo.

Fardeen, who is back in shape, is seen flaunting his chiselled physique and well-defined and toned body in the selfie. "Sun Sea Sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day," he captioned his post.

Just a few moments after he posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with praises for his transformation.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim dropped fire emoticons in the comments section. On the other hand, photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, "Looking deadly," along with a red heart emoji.

A couple of years back, Fardeen struggled with being overweight. In one of his interviews, he opened up about his epic physical transformation and said that he realised the importance of being fit because of his children.

"I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best," he said after losing weight in 2020.

Meanwhile, the actor recently made headlines for his divorce with wife Natasha Madhvani. It was reported that the two have decided to part ways amicably and that they have been living separately for over a year. However, Fardeen and Natasha have remained tightlipped about the same.

Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. He is all set to make a comeback with the horror movie Visfot, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Reportedly, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

