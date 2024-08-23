Farah Khan Warns 'Never Sit With Shilpa Shetty On Flight', Raj Kundra Reacts (VIDEO)

Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty |

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan often shares her life moments on social media. She recently shared a funny reel on her social media and warned fans to never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight.

In the clip shared you can see Farah and Shilpa in the flight sitting next to each other. When a member of the cabin crew offered Farah a drink, Shilpa turned to face her and gave her the finger-down signal. Shilpa was shocked by every name on the menu as Farah placed her order for dinner.

In the end, Farah had no choice but to tell the crew that she needed to change her seat. To which, Shilpa busts out laughing in the video. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight!! U won’t get to eat anything n u STILL WON’T look like her."

As soon as she dropped the video on her social media, netizens shared their reaction. What caught the attention was Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra's comment. As he agreed with Farah and wrote, “I feel you @farahkhankunder water was your healthiest option.”

Many other users shared their thoughts about the video. One of the users wrote,"Aap dining enjoy karo aur fir maja dekho padosiyon ka."

Another user commented, "Haha! Good decision of changing your seat."

"Where can the people who eat Nahari and Biryani get the same mood as those who eat Phulka?", the comment reads.

On the work front, Farah Khan last judged a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in March 2024. She also choreographed a few popular songs recently, like Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from the film Ishq Vishk Rebound and Naina from the heist comedy Crew.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD - The Devil and Indian Police Force.