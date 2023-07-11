Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla As Alia-Varun's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya Turns 9

It’s been years since his demise, but late actor Sidharth shukla still stays in hearts of his fans and they are often seen paying tribute tpo him on several occasions. We all know, the actor played a pivotal role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’ that released in 2014.

As this Karan Johar film clocks 9 years today, how can his fans forget Sidharth Shukla? Several users took to their twitter account and went emotional while remembering their beloved actor.

Read Also Actors who died of heart attack: From Nitesh Pandey to Sidharth Shukla

FANS REMEMBER SIDHARTH SHUKLA

Several users paid tribute to the late actor by showering love on his character ‘Angad’ from the film. From fan edits to heartfelt notes, fans expressed how the actor inspired them in numerous ways.

For the unversed, Sidharth essayed the supporting role of NRI ‘Angad’, who wishes to get married to Kavya (Alia Bhatt) in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. His character was loved and highly appreciated by viewers at the time of release.

Remembering Sidharth shukla, one fan wrote, “For the love of angad Bedi and this songs —-9 Years of Humpty sharma Ki Dulhaniya.”

Another wrote, “Instpirtion of millions you totally nailed the role of angad bedi @sidharth_shukla you totally Deserved That Award From Stardust Award winning performance you will be best actor forever #SidharthShukla “

Check out some of the tweets here:

SIDHARTH’S DEATH

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the year 2021 after suffering from a serious heart attack.

Apart from his character in Humpty Sharma, he was also known for his roles in TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and others. He was also crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 13.