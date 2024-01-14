Fans Overjoyed As Academy Shares Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's DDLJ Song: 'This Is What SRK Has Earned'

The fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and the cult film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge were in for a treat on Sunday as the Academy took to their social media handle to share a video of one of the songs from the 1995 film.

Fans were overjoyed as the Academy shared a clip of SRK and Kajol in the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from DDLJ. While the page did not give an explanation as to why they shared the video, fans were convinced that it was because of the contributions of the actors to cinema.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" from 1995's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'," the caption of the post read.

Fans react to Academy's post

Fans of Shah Rukh couldn't keep calm as the Academy shared the video, and they showered the comments section with love for the actor. "The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood and I look forward to the day that they are honored as well," a user wrote.

"This is what Shah Rukh Khan has earned," another user commented, while one stated, "So sorry for those who hasn’t seen this masterpiece yet! One of SRK’s best works!"

Dunki at Oscars

The post by Academy comes amid reports that Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Dunki is all set to be submitted for the official Oscars nominations. However, the makers have not issued an official confirmation on the same yet.

The year 2023 belonged to SRK as he marked his comeback with Pathaan, which went on to earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It was followed by his second release of the year, Jawan, which again minted more than Rs 1000 crore, thus making Shah Rukh the undisputed King of Bollywood and the only actor to have two Rs 1000 crore films in a single year.

SRK ended the year with Dunki, which managed to make Rs 500 crore at the box office, and the actor himself tagged it as one of his most favourite films.