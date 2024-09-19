Fans Find John Abraham's Arabic Doppelganger On Instagram, His Photos & Videos Will Leave You Stunned

Arabic actor Ilias Christophoridis is gaining attention on Instagram due to his uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor John Abraham. His photos and videos showcase a strong likeness to John. Recently, Ilias even lip-synced to a song from John's 2015 film Welcome Back and expressed his gratitude to his Indian fans for their support.

In one of the videos which he posted on his official Instagram account, Ilias is seen wearing an all-black formal suit. He records his selfie video and smiles as he looks towards his phone camera.

From similar facial expressions, walking style to haircut and smile, Ilias undoubtedly can confuse anyone as John.

Netizens react to his video

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, "Bro is more John than John himself."

Another user wrote, "You are more John than John Abraham.. I had to view this vdo several times to confirm."

A video tagged the official Instagram account of John and wrote, "Sorry for tagging u but I thought this guy is probably ur long lost Bro."

"Damm @thejohnabraham bruh ,I found your lost brother," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "I totally thought it was John Abraham again, you both seriously need to get a DNA test and post it online."

Some users also felt that he looks a lot like Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Who is Ilias Christophoridis?

Ilias is an Arabic actor and a model. He is known for being a part of Chicago The Musical. Ilias is quite active on Instagram and he often treats his fans and followers with photos and videos.

He has over 76.1K followers on Instagram. Take a look at some of his other pictures and videos here:

John has not reacted to any of his videos yet. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Vedaa with Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia.