Faltu actress Niharika Chouksey on women empowerment, 'It’s high time society changes'

Niharika Chouksey | Pic: Instagram/niharikachoukseyofficial

Niharika Chouksey will soon be seen in a TV show titled Faltu. The show will premiere on Star Plus on November 2. It has been directed by Sanjay Satavase and also stars Aakash Ahuja. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the show, Niharika shares, “The show is about an unwanted girl child. It’s a very real topic many people can relate to. It's also about the parents who have daughters already and thus they didn’t want a third girl child. They kept a weird name for her, ‘Faltu’. So the title of the show is Faltu. It’s also a story about young girls living their dreams.”

She adds, “Faltu is equal to useless. It’s really bad, but that’s the show all about. She becomes important carrying forward the journey of Faltu.”

The actress is glad she got an opportunity to highlight the issue. “We all have seen that such things do exist in our society. I can relate to it as I have seen all this myself. I have very supportive parents but I have seen people who face such issues. I am fortunate to have got such an opportunity to be presenting this problem. I am shedding some light on this topic and so feel privileged about it. I am very connected to my character and feel the responsibility. I will give my best to it,” she explains.

Speaking about the response the show’s trailer has garnered so far, she gushes, “I read the comments after the promos were out and we received good reviews. I felt nice people are already connected. Girls are already relating to it and if they will look up to me I feel great also a lot of responsibilities come with it. With this show it highlights these issues and girls can feel they are not alone.”

These days, a lot is said about ‘women empowerment’. The actress is all for equality. “Talking about women empowerment there is nothing that a man does that a woman can’t do. This understanding has come into the forefront. It’s great that through this show as it’s a huge medium many girls will gain awareness. We have also celebrated International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. The message has also reached many girls bringing in at least some knowledge to them. It’s high time society changes and I think it is already changing,” Niharika concludes.