 'Faith Unites, Never Divides': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Comes Out In Actor's Support Amid Criticism For Dargah Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Faith Unites, Never Divides': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Comes Out In Actor's Support Amid Criticism For Dargah Visit

'Faith Unites, Never Divides': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Comes Out In Actor's Support Amid Criticism For Dargah Visit

Upasana Konidela, stepped in to defend Ram Charan after he was criticised for his visit to dargah. She stated that Ram respects all religions while following one's own. Ram was criticised for offering prayers at the dargah while observing the Sabarimala deeksha was inappropriate. Reacting to the comments, Upsana wrote, "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine"

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

South actor Ram Charan recently found himself at the center of online criticism after he visited a dargah. However, his wife, Upasana Konidela, stepped in to defend him, emphasising the importance of respecting all religions while following one's own.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the star wife posted a photo of Ram visiting a dargah, where he was captured bowing his head with his hands placed on his chest. He wore a traditional black outfit, complemented by a large garland around his neck.

The picture also featured several other people, including singer Mohit Chauhan, standing nearby. Alongside the image, Upasana wrote, "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honour all paths to the divine (folded hands emoji) our strength lies in unity. (National Flag emoji). #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind. @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own (saluting face emoji)."

Reacting to Upasana's post, one netizen said, "Ma'am respecting other religions doesn't mean you go to their dargah in ayyappa Mala. We can respect their religion by not insulting their faith and respect what they do without interfering in our religion!"

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections: Gadchiroli Records Highest 63% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Mumbai City At 39%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
Maharashtra Elections: Gadchiroli Records Highest 63% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Mumbai City At 39%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
'The Intensity And Professionalism He Brings Is Top-Notch': Morne Morkel Hails Virat Kohli's Work Ethics
'The Intensity And Professionalism He Brings Is Top-Notch': Morne Morkel Hails Virat Kohli's Work Ethics
Linda McMahon & Vince McMahon Split Amid Ongoing Turmoil In WWE: Reports
Linda McMahon & Vince McMahon Split Amid Ongoing Turmoil In WWE: Reports
MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra Demanding Strict Action (VIDEO)
MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra Demanding Strict Action (VIDEO)

In her reply, she shared a news article with the headline, "Embracing Harmony: Sabarimala's Unique Tradition of Praying at the Mosque of Vavar."

Ria

Meanwhile, Ram Charan visited the Kadapa dargah in Andhra Pradesh to serve as the chief guest at the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event. The actor had earlier committed to music legend AR Rahman that he would attend this year's event in that capacity. Reports suggest that Rahman had assured the dargah authorities in 2023 that Charan would be brought in as a guest.

True to his word, the 'RRR' actor attended the event while observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, as a devoted follower of the dargah.

Read Also
Shocking Video: Cops Brutally Lathi-Charge Ram Charan Fans As Actor Gets MOBBED During Kadapa Visit
article-image

On the work front, Ram is set to star in the upcoming film "Game Changer" directed by Shankar. The political drama will see the actor playing the role of an IAS officer, with the possibility of him portraying a dual role. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2025

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Wedding Chaos & Last-Minute Venue Change: 'Seemed Impossible To Get It...

Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Wedding Chaos & Last-Minute Venue Change: 'Seemed Impossible To Get It...

'Faith Unites, Never Divides': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Comes Out In Actor's Support Amid Criticism...

'Faith Unites, Never Divides': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Comes Out In Actor's Support Amid Criticism...

Martin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Martin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Ananya Panday Shares Photo Of Nani Enjoying Beer, Sparking Attention Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol...

Ananya Panday Shares Photo Of Nani Enjoying Beer, Sparking Attention Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol...