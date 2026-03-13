Fact Check: Did Ananya Panday Break Jio SIM Amid Sunrisers Hyderabad & Kavya Maran Controversy?

Ananya Panday Viral Jio SIM Story Linked To Sunrisers Hyderabad Controversy Is Fake |

A post claiming to be from Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is going viral on social media. The image shows Ananya holding a broken Jio SIM card with the caption, "Country first (with a red heart)." But is this post really genuine and actually shared by the actress? Let’s take a closer look at how much truth there is behind the viral post.

Is Ananya Panday's 'Country First' Post Real Or Fake? Fact Check

Several users have been sharing a post allegedly showing Ananya Panday holding a broken Jio SIM card. One user posted it online with the caption, "Ananya Panday broke her 3-year-old Jio SIM because Jio is a sponsor of SRH. Good to see celebs finally calling out Kavya Maran." As the post went viral, many began questioning whether it was real or fake, and some even tagged AI Grok to verify the truth.

What's the issue ?? pic.twitter.com/IygK2TUMeo — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) March 13, 2026

Ananya Panday broke her 3 year old Jio sim because Jio is a sponsor of SRH. Good to see celebs finally calling out Kavya maran pic.twitter.com/CcJLFcjESj — Aditya yaduvanshi (@Aditya_yadav006) March 13, 2026

The fact is, Ananya has not posted anything like this on her Instagram story. Therefore, the viral post is actually edited and completely fake. Soon after realising that it is fake, a user tweeted, "This is totally fake and edited that Annaya Pandey broke her jio sim card due to sunrisers sponsorship."

This is totally fake and edited that annaya pandey broke her jio sim card due to sunrisers sponsorship. pic.twitter.com/CQFRJmOVlA — ShivRaj Yaduvanshi (@shivaxind) March 13, 2026

The recent Sunrisers controversy involves significant backlash against the Sunrisers cricket franchises, especially Sunrisers Leeds, after they signed Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed in the The Hundred 2026 auction. Many Indian fans reacted strongly on social media, trending hashtags like #BoycottSRH and accusing the team and its co‑owner, Kavya Maran of ignoring national sentiment by signing a Pakistani player. The connection to the Jio SIM controversy comes from the fact that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is co-owned by Kavya Maran and her family, who also have business links with Reliance Jio.

Recently, the actress spoke about the challenges she faced being alone. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Ananya said, "I have a lot of trouble being alone. I love being surrounded by family and friends all the time." She later confessed that, over time, she realized the importance of solitude in life. She explained, "By doing this (living alone), I felt a change in my life. I had time to think again on relationships."