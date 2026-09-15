'Experience I'll Carry With Immense Pride': Hina Khan Honoured To Interact With Operation Sindoor Soldiers As She Visits Kashmir On Indian Army's Invite - VIDEO |

Television actress Hina Khan penned a heartfelt note after being invited by the Indian Army to visit goodwill schools for children with special needs in Kashmir. The actress shared several clips from her visit on social media and expressed her gratitude to the Indian Army for giving her the opportunity to witness the initiative closely. Hina also said she felt honoured to meet the brave soldiers who served during Operation Sindoor.

Expressing her gratitude towards the officers and soldiers, Hina praised their warmth, hospitality and dedication. She wrote, “I was also deeply honoured to meet some of the brave soldiers who fought in Op Sindoor. Meeting them and hearing about their service was an experience I will carry with me with immense pride.” However, she said what impressed her the most was their “sheer humility”.

Hina also highlighted the Indian Army’s efforts to create opportunities for people in Kashmir across areas including education, healthcare and employment. Describing what she witnessed as “incredibly encouraging”, the actress said the work being done on the ground deserves greater recognition. She emphasised that the soldiers’ efforts, along with those of teachers, doctors and other staff, can inspire more people.

Calling attention to those working away from the spotlight, Hina wrote, “There are so many unsung heroes and so many superstars working quietly behind the scenes.” She added that she was “truly in awe” of them and the work being carried out for the people of Kashmir.

Hina further praised the forces for their contribution beyond the battlefield, writing, “Our forces are truly heroes on and off the battlefield.” She also gave a special shout-out to the soldiers, teachers, doctors and staff who continue to work towards the welfare and prosperity of people in the region. Concluding her note, Hina said she left the schools and hospitals with “immense pride, gratitude and a renewed respect” for those serving the nation.