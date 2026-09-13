Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Hina Khan Meets Governor Of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma, Urges People To Use Eco-Friendly Idols; Fans Call Her 'Real Secular Citizen'

Hina Khan Meets Governor Of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 | Instagram

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is on Monday, September 14, 2026. Everyone is excited to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes. On Sunday, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, television actress Hina Khan took to Instagram to inform everyone that she met the Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma. She shared pictures from the meeting and urged everyone to use eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

Hina posted, "Honoured 🙏🏻 Thank you for making me a part of this initiative, Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Jishnu Dev Varma ji. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s bring Bappa home without harming nature. Inspired by our Honourable Governor’s leadership and vision, I urge all Indians to participate in this movement again (sic)."

Hina Khan Urges People To Use Eco-Friendly Idols

The actress further wrote, "Eco-friendly idols aren’t just a trend; they’re the right way. No POP means less pollution, less damage to our water bodies, and a little more care for the resources we’ve been blessed with. Because sustainability is not a modern idea. It’s the civilisational path, the Indian Way."

Hina also wrote that one should respect nature and protect what sustains us. She told everyone to celebrate the festival without causing harm and wished everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fans Praise Hina Khan

Hina's gesture has left her fans impressed. A fan commented on her post, "She's a real secular citizen (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Apko Mile h bappa bcoz u respect all religion (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "You Deserve it to be part of this Hina Khan Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to Beautiful Sherhinakhan 💜💜💜 & Governor of maharashtra Shri jishnu dev varma ji (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Hina Khan TV Shows

Hina has been away from fiction TV shows for the past few years. However, the actress was last seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, along with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal.