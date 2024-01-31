Exclusive: ‘If It Had No Story Within Action, People Would Have Not Been Engaged’, Shares Director Siddharth Anand On Fighter Success

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who continues to weave the idea of saving the country in his narratives, Fighter is just another addition to it. “We have made a desi picture for our country, the film is very rooted yet very stylised. It is a Hindi movie and it speaks to a lowest common denominator and everybody from the family to the youth to masses. This film has something for everybody. With this film, I am just hoping for some love from all over,” he shares.

Siddharth has taken the action genre a notch higher as per Indian standards with films like Pathaan and now Fighter. On this, he states, “You can see car chases, bike chases but if there is no story within that action, then you are generally not engaged. It was a tough part to do in the aerial action. To find the story telling in the action and then obviously executing is another ball game. But yes, to find the story in the action is what I always do in every action film of mine and we don't just get carried away, each beat is crafted so that you are engaged otherwise it feels too long.”

While sharing further on how far his life has changed in 2023 with Pathaan and now since Fighter too has done well at the box office, he explains, “I think, starting with action, I told my team that I wanted a few unique ideas and that's when we come up with some incredible stuff in Pathaan and now we took it a step beyond to what we had done previously. In fact, I even felt saturated as I did everything on the ground, sea and water and that’s when we thought why don’t we take the action to the skies.”

“I think there is nothing called stardom. I believe that any success that I have achieved allows me to make the film I want to. That is the only takeaway I have from stardom. I am a story teller and I tell my stories without any pressures rather just with purity,” he adds

“When you are a director, you are dictated by the production house, the studio or the actors that we are catering to but if still it allows me to voice and reach out to the audience in terms of what I want to do, that is what stardom is to me,” he concludes.