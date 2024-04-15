Ex Porn Star Emily Willis Awake From Coma After 2 Months, Family Says 'She Can Open Her Eyes & Express Emotions'

Former porn star Emily Willis' family members have revealed that she is awake from coma after over two months. On March 11, it was reported that she slipped into vegetative coma after suffering a heart attack in February. Emily was reportedly found unresponsive in rehab and was immediately rushed to a hospital in California, US.

According to media reports, Emily's stepfather recently revealed that she regained consciousness. He also informed that the 25-year-old can now open her eyes and follow objects with them.

Reportedly, the former porn star is also able to express some emotions.

Read Also Porn Star Daria Ostapenko Arrested In Poland For Allegedly Spying For Belarus Secret Agency

Last month, news reports stated that when Emily was rushed to the hospital, doctors believed her condition to be a result of drug overdose. However, after tests, a toxicology report revealed that there were no drugs in Emily's system when she suffered a heart attack. Her brother Michael had also slammed the news reports about her drug overdose.

"Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know," he had said.

The ex-adult film star had also received treatment for addiction for eight days. It is still not clear how and why Emily suffered a cardiac arrest.

Reportedly, Emily's family is planning to relocate her from the California hospital to a new one in St. George, Utah. This move is motivated by a desire to alleviate some of the medical expenses. Her brother also initiated a GoFundMe campaign, aiming to cover a portion of her substantial medical expenses. The campaign has achieved its target of $60,000.

About Emily Willis

Emily, with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, has garnered considerable popularity on the photo and video-sharing platform. Although born in Argentina, she grew up in Utah.

While Emily initially worked in the adult film industry, she made the decision to exit that space two years ago.