Evil Dead Burn Review: Souheila Yacoub's Film Is A Bloody Gorefest That Burns Bright But Briefly

Title: Evil Dead Burn

Director: Sébastien Vanicek

Cast: Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

If Evil Dead Rise was a feral apartment siege, Evil Dead Burn is its more feverish cousin, louder, nastier and a shade less amused by its own wickedness. Sébastien Vaniček plants the action in a cramped residential block where a grieving family, already frayed by loss, is dragged into a nightmare by a cursed relic and the usual bad idea of opening what should have remained shut. From there, the building becomes a vertical slaughterhouse. Lifts stall, corridors narrow into traps, doors buckle, and the domestic ordinary, a kitchen, a bathroom, a child’s room, is converted into a theatre of possession and panic.

The film knows its franchise grammar well. It gives us the creeping unease, the sudden bodily betrayal, the dead speaking through the living, and then, with almost adolescent delight, it piles on the carnage. A few set pieces are staged with such manic precision that one can almost forgive the screenplay for treating character development as an optional luxury. Yet the joke wears thin when the film keeps reaching for another splatter gag instead of a sharper emotional sting. The result is a horror film that is expertly assembled, but not always deeply felt.

Actors' Performance

Souheila Yacoub anchors the film with admirable conviction, bringing vulnerability and resilience to a protagonist forced into impossible circumstances. Her performance lends emotional weight to scenes that might otherwise disappear beneath the avalanche of gore. Tandi Wright delivers an unsettling presence, balancing grief, bitterness and madness with unnerving ease, while Erroll Shand effectively transforms paternal authority into something deeply sinister. Hunter Doohan and Luciane Buchanan offer dependable support, although the screenplay seldom grants them enough space to evolve beyond familiar archetypes.

Music and Aesthetics

The film's visual language favours restless camera movement and elaborate long takes that sustain momentum through extended stretches of mayhem. Practical effects remain its greatest artistic triumph, with gruesome makeup work proving far more persuasive than digital embellishments. Yet the muted colour palette occasionally drains the film of visual texture, making successive horrors blend into one another instead of escalating naturally. The score amplifies the dread with abrasive intensity, although subtlety is rarely part of its vocabulary.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, fans devoted to uncompromising gore will discover much to admire. Others may leave entertained, exhausted and quietly nostalgic for the days when terror arrived with an equally wicked smile.