'Everything Is Moving As Planned': Deepika Padukone's Role In Atlee's Raaka NOT Cut Due To Pregnancy, Makers Dismiss Rumours

Rumours around actress and mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Raaka have been doing the rounds, with speculation linking her pregnancy to possible changes in her role. However, the film’s team has now addressed these claims and dismissed them outright.

Makers deny rumours of Deepika's role being cut short

Reports recently suggested that Deepika’s role in Raaka might be reduced or that she could even be replaced due to her pregnancy. Putting an end to the speculation, the makers have called these claims baseless.

In a statement issued to The Times of India, the team clarified, "Everything is moving as planned. Deepika plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” said the movie’s team.

Shooting continues amid pregnancy

The clarification comes shortly after reports claimed that Deepika intends to continue working on the film throughout her pregnancy. According to reports, she is currently filming demanding sequences.

With Raaka and King both working on tight schedules, the actress is said to be committed to staying on track. The source further added, “She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

About the film

Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and is expected to release in 2027.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers revealed his first look from the film, featuring him in a bald avatar with a rugged and intense appearance.

Deepika's second pregnancy

A few days back, Deepika and her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh, shared the news of expecting their second child. The couple posted a heartfelt picture on Instagram, featuring their daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines, symbolising a positive result. Both parents can be seen gently holding her in the image.

Deepika captioned the post with just a couple of evil eye emojis.

The couple, who got married in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies honouring both Konkani and Sindhi traditions, welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024. They kept her away from the public eye for several months before introducing her to fans during Diwali 2025.