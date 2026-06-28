 'Every Artist Deserves Dignity': AICWA Urges FIR Against Ped Palki Makers After Satendra Soni Alleges Non-Payment, Threats In Emotional Video
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HomeEntertainment 'Every Artist Deserves Dignity': AICWA Urges FIR Against Ped Palki Makers After Satendra Soni Alleges Non-Payment, Threats In Emotional Video

'Every Artist Deserves Dignity': AICWA Urges FIR Against Ped Palki Makers After Satendra Soni Alleges Non-Payment, Threats In Emotional Video

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to register an FIR against the makers of Ped Palki after actor Satendra Soni alleged non-payment of dues, assault and threats. AICWA called for a fair investigation, saying artists deserve timely payment, dignity and protection from intimidation.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 28, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
'Every Artist Deserves Dignity': AICWA Urges FIR Against Ped Palki Makers After Satendra Soni Alleges Non-Payment, Threats In Emotional Video
AICWA Backs Satendra Soni, Demands FIR Against Film Makers | Photo Via Instagram

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to register an FIR against the makers of the film Ped Palki after actor Satendra Soni, who appeared in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, alleged that he was not paid his agreed remuneration and was threatened by the film's producer and director.

AICWA Seeks FIR Over Actor Satendra Soni's Assault Claims

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), AICWA wrote, "The emotional video shared by Satendra Soni reflects the pain and distress he says he has endured. His allegations raise serious concerns about the treatment of artists and workers in the Indian film industry. No artist or worker should have to endure such treatment."

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'Such Complaints Deserve Serious Attention'

"Many workers and artists allege that they are called for film shoots with promises of work, but later face delays or denial of payment and are allegedly subjected to intimidation when they demand their rightful dues. Such complaints deserve serious attention. By publicly sharing his emotional video, Satendra Soni has brought these concerns into the public domain and highlighted the hardships that artists and workers may face," AICWA said in an official statement.

The association further stated that the issue is "not a minor matter" and urged the Government of Madhya Pradesh to take immediate cognizance of the allegations and ensure a fair and impartial investigation. It added that every worker and artist deserves dignity, timely payment, and protection from intimidation.

What Satendra Soni Said

Satendra alleged that the makers of Ped Palki failed to pay his full remuneration before assaulting and threatening him.

'Mujhe Laga Jaise Meri Kidnapping Ki Ja Rahi Ho'

He alleged that he was walking when Pushpendra Singh and his wife, Pragati Chouhan, began following him in their car. According to the actor, as soon as they spotted him, the two assaulted him in the middle of the road. He further claimed that Pragati allegedly dragged him into the back seat of the car and attempted to snatch his mobile phone. "Mujhe laga jaise meri kidnapping ki ja rahi ho," said the actor.

In another video, the actor informed his fans that he had safely reached Mumbai after facing several difficulties during the ordeal

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