'Even As Punjabis, We Are Very Divided': Jasmine Sandlas Pays Tribute To LGBTQ+ Influencer Mad Sandhu At Mohali Show After His Killing - VIDEO

Jasmine Sandlas Advocates LGBTQ+ Acceptance At Mohali Show | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas, who performed in Mohali on Saturday, October 10, as part of her The Dream Girl India Tour, paid tribute to Mad Sandhu, a prominent Punjabi LGBTQ+ social media influencer and makeup artist who was shot dead on October 3 in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar, Punjab. According to reports, two men on a motorcycle were involved in the shooting.

Jasmine Sandlas Pays Tribute To Mad Sandhu At Mohali Concert

During her concert, Jasmine took the stage wearing a colourful rainbow flag, symbolising the LGBTQ+ community, and delivered a powerful message of love, equality and inclusivity.

Addressing the audience, the singer said, "I am very happy that all the Punjabis have come together. Even as Punjabis, we are very divided, we have become so big. Let's do it with love."

Jasmine Sandlas Advocates LGBTQ+ Acceptance At Mohali Show

She further questioned why anyone should have the right to dictate whom another person can love. Jasmine also talked about the importance of acceptance and said that people should not decide who can or cannot fall in love with someone.

"Not everyone finds love, and the ones who find love, let them do it," she said.

The singer also highlighted how many people in the country are unable to live freely and urged everyone to allow them the freedom to live their lives without fear or judgment.

Read Also Who Was Mad Sandhu? Social Media Influencer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Amritsar

The incident took place on Loharka Road, where Sandhu sustained two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Madhusudan, who was popularly known as Mad Sandhu on social media, had reportedly faced persistent homophobic trolling before his death. He had openly embraced his sexual orientation and often stood by his identity, saying, “God has made me the way I am.”