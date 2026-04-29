'Even After Cut, He Didn't Stop': Annu Kapoor Says Actor 'Lost Control' During Intimate Scene, Actress Was Left Shaken

Annu Kapoor Alleges Actors Cross Limits In Intimate Scenes | Photo Via: Siddharth Kannan/YouTube

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently shared a shocking incident, revealing that while filming intimate scenes for movies, some male actors lose control and continue even after the director called cut, adding that he had also seen actors get aroused during such sequences.

Annu Kapoor Alleges Actors Cross Limits In Intimate Scenes

Speaking to Annu Siddharth Kannan for an episode on his YouTube show, Annu said, "I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop even when the director says cut. Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that… During one such scene, the hero got carried away. Even after ‘cut’ was called, he didn’t stop. The actress had to struggle to get away and run off. She was so shaken that she didn’t step out of her room for two days."

However, Annu did not name any actor, but assured that if the actress watches his interview talking about the incident, she would back his version of events.

Work Front

Annu Kapoor was part of Jolly LLB 3, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The film was released on September 19 last year. It is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2, which performed well at the box office.

Reports also stated that the actor will soon star next with Pankaj Tripathi and Saurabh Shukla for a comedy-drama helmed by Priyadarshan. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.