Eternity OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Elizabeth Olsen's Latest Romantic Fantasy Film?

Eternity OTT Release Date |

Elizabeth Olsen returns to the big screen with Eternity, a romantic drama that has been drawing attention for its emotional depth and understated storytelling. Known for her versatility and ability to portray complex characters, Olsen headlines this latest film, which explores love, memory, and the passage of time. Eternity premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2025, and was theatrically released on November 26, 2026. Following its theatrical release, audiences are now eagerly awaiting details about the movie’s digital debut.

About Eternity: OTT streaming details

Eternity is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from February 13, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "He's ready to be with her for all of eternity. So is he. #Eternity, starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner — February 13 on Apple TV."

Storyline

In a realm beyond life where spirits have a week to choose their eternal destination, Joan confronts the difficult decision between her lifelong partner and her first love, who passed away young and has patiently awaited her for many years. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film cast includes Miles Teller as Larry Cutler, Barry Primus as old Larry Cutler, Elizabeth Olsen as Joan, Callum Turner as Luke, Callum Turner as Luke, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Anna, and Olga Merediz as Karen, among others. David Freyne has written and directed the film with Pat Cunnane. It is produced by Tim White and Trevor White under the banner of Apple Studios, Star Thrower Entertainment.