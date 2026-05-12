Esha Deol Reveals She And Her Late Father Dharmendra Shared Passion For Interior Design |

Calling her design studio Esha Dharmendra Deol Design; the superstar-Beti fought hard with her emotions because this is the first major venture she is associating with post her father’s demise last November. She addressed a crowded hall of media persons, who had gathered to congratulate her on this venture and spoke of juggling two full fledged careers, acting and interior decoration.

Esha, who looked stunning in a stylish, white pant suit, revealed that she and her late father both shared a passion for interior design.

“Both of us like wood, white and always want to bring some of the outdoor world into our homes.”

She has used a lantern designed by her father as her company emblem.

Esha also revealed her mother Hema loved shades like pista green and light pink. “My mother’s taste is also elegant but it’s different from that of me and papa’s,” she said. And she reminded us that her mother who is one of the proficient Bharat Natyam dancers of our time also believed in having Tanjore paintings and other classical artifacts in her living room. “Don’t forget it’s the home of the Dream Girl,” smiled Esha. “It means, it has to have a dreamlike quality.”

Esha who has nursed a passion for design for over 25 years has finally decided to give this passion wings. FPJ wishes her the best in her new area of work.