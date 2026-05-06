Esha Deol On Dealing With Nasty Media Reports & Magazine Culture: I Was Very Impulsive In My 20s | FPJ Exclusive

After years of being in the public eye and witnessing the media evolve firsthand, Esha Deol shares how she dealt with criticism and learned the importance of thinking before reacting. In an honest chat with The Free Press Journal, Esha Deol opens up about dealing with harsh media narratives, the shift from magazine culture to social media, and how age has taught her the power of pausing before reacting.

On dealing with the cruel magazine culture during her time, Esha said, “I somewhere didn’t have a problem with that culture, simply because I chose not to react many times. Because what is your audience? Who are you giving a clarification to? I believe if there’s something you need to clarify, it is with your own, with your near and dear ones. That’s the most important place where you first make your stance, your voice, heard. Back in the day there were magazines. I actually had fun with the magazine culture because I grew up seeing my parents in them and then being part of that culture, and today being part of this internet culture, I think our generation has seen so much."

Also Watch:

On outgrowing impulsiveness and learning to pause before reacting, Esha further said, “I react where it matters and if it matters. There’s a very simple thing I learned from myself - when someone says something and you want to immediately react - wait. Maybe your feelings towards that impulsive decision after 24 hours may be different. So I have learned from my own mistakes not to react immediately because in my 20s, I was very impulsive. But now, I let it sink in, and if it still affects me the next day, then I react."