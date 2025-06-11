Enrique Iglesias Announces Mumbai Concert After 13 Years To Perform At MMRDA Grounds On October 30; Check Details

After much anticipation among pop music lovers, Enrique Iglesias’ exclusive show in Mumbai finally made an official announcement on Tuesday, making a comeback after 13 years. The multiple Grammy-winning music icon’s show will ignite the stage in Mumbai with an exclusive show on October 30 at BKC’s MMRDA Grounds.

Iglesias, celebrated as one of Spain's most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist, encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade-plus career. Iglesias' unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature blend of pop, will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promise to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance.

This monumental event, which precedes the next engagement on Iglesias’ touring calendar in Abu Dhabi, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, as it is anticipated to draw over 30,000 attendees and record-breaking ticket registrations. Marking Iglesias’ triumphant return since his sold-out three-city tour in 2012, this concert is poised to be a landmark cultural event in India’s international music calendar. Fans are assured an evening of unparalleled entertainment, celebrating one of the most-streamed and beloved artists in music history.

The concert has been produced and promoted by live event company EVA Live, which also hosted Bryan Adams in India in 2024, in partnership with BEW Live. As the event is set to mark the multi-platinum-selling artist’s highly anticipated return to India after 13 years, it is poised to ignite fervent excitement among music enthusiasts across the sub-continent. This concert is said to be not merely a performance but a cultural milestone, uniting fans in a celebration of music, passion and artistry under the inimitable aura of Enrique Iglesias.

Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live, said, "Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage."

The concert is exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato and general ticket sales will begin on June 27 at 5pm. However, pre-sales will begin on June 20 at 12pm.

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District by Zomato, said, “India is currently riding strong on the wave of nostalgia when it comes to music and pop culture. To further fuel this nostalgia, we are excited to bring Enrique Iglesias back to the country after over a decade. He redefined pop music for the world and we cannot wait to have his fans and music enthusiasts experience it all over again.”