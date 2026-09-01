'Enough Is Enough': Mandana Karimi Shares Cyberbullying & Stalking Ordeal, Claims Stalker Contacted Producers & Co-Stars For Money - VIDEO

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi recently opened up about an alleged cyberbullying and stalking ordeal that she claims has continued for more than six years. She took to social media to share details of the alleged harassment, claiming that the person behind it has also approached people from her professional circle.

According to Mandana, the alleged stalker has contacted producers and co-stars with defamatory messages and has even asked them for money. She shared screenshots of the alleged emails and urged people who receive such messages not to engage with the sender.

Mandana says stalking began over six years ago

Mandana Karimi addressed the matter through a series of videos on Instagram. She claimed that the alleged cyberbullying and stalking began after her separation from businessman Gaurav Gupta and has continued despite her move from India to Dubai.

Sharing her frustration over the situation, she said, “I am on a holiday, and it has happened again. I had a cyberbullying case and a stalker for over 6 years since I got separated. An account messaged my producer and co-stars to make them aware of me and also asked them for money. It’s still happening. I don’t understand who hates me so much and wants me to have no work, money, or friends.”

The actress also claimed that she had previously hired someone to investigate the matter. According to Mandana, she was informed that a professional hacker had allegedly been paid to monitor her social media activity.

She further alleged that people close to her have received emails from an account that she believes is fake. In another social media post, Mandana shared screenshots of the alleged correspondence and asked the recipients not to believe or respond to the messages.

“Enough is enough. For years, I have faced ongoing cyberbullying, harassment, and stalking from an unknown person who closely monitors my life and sends malicious emails to people I post or associate with—even after I moved from India to Dubai. I have previously filed multiple cybercrime complaints, and I am now speaking publicly and sharing the evidence. If you receive any email concerning me, please do not engage, send money, or believe its contents. Save it, take screenshots, and forward it to me. This is harassment, and I will no longer remain silent,” she captioned her post.

Mandana's career

Mandana began her career as a model before making her Bollywood debut. She went on to feature in films such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

She gained recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 9, where she emerged as the second runner-up. She later appeared in television shows including Ishqbaaz and reality series Lock Upp.

Mandana married businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017. The couple later separated and their divorce was finalised in 2021.