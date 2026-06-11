Enola Holmes 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill's Detective Thriller Film?

Enola Holmes 3 OTT Release Date |

The highly anticipated Enola Holmes 3 is set to return for another installment, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in the lead roles. Following the success of the first two films, the third instalment is expected to continue the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister as she takes on another intriguing mystery.

When Will Enola Holmes 3 Release?

The new installment of the original film is set to release on Netflix, starting from July 1, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X, writing: "Detective by nature. Rebel by choice. Romantic by accident. Millie Bobby Brown is back in Enola Holmes 3. Directed by Philip Barantini. Premiering July 1."

Returning Cast

Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as the witty and resourceful Enola Holmes. Henry Cavill will reprise the role of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. The cast also includes Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel as Dr Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy, among others.

What To Expect From The Story?

The series revolves around Enola, who is preparing for her grand wedding to Lord Tewkesbury. Her life turns upside down when she discovers that her brother Sherlock has been kidnapped. What will she do when everyone expects her to marry? Will she choose her brother over marriage, and if so, will Enola be able to save Sherlock?

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The Enola Holmes franchise is based on Nancy Springer's popular book series, which reimagines the world of Sherlock Holmes through the perspective of his younger sister. Known for its blend of mystery, adventure, humour, and strong female-led storytelling, the series has become one of Netflix's most successful film franchises.

Fans can expect clever detective work, thrilling investigations, and engaging performances when Enola Holmes 3 arrives on Netflix.