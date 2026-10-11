Enna Vilai OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Legal Drama Film Online? |

Enna Vilai is a Tamil-language legal drama written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor in his directorial debut and produced by Kalamaya Cineverse. The film was released in theatres on September 17, 2026, and received a mixed response from audiences. The film's music and background score are composed by Sam C. S., while Alby Antony handled cinematography and Sreejith Sarang took care of the editing.

Where To Watch Enna Vilai?

Enna Vilai is set to premiere on Netflix on October 15, 2026. The streaming giant shared the film's poster on X and announced, "Watch Enna Vilai on Netflix, out 15 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Explore Enna Vilai, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for 'Southverse' on Netflix."

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Storyline Of Enna Vilai

The film follows the story of Thavasi (Karunas), a poor fisherman who lives in Rameswaram with his wife and children. He earns a modest living by diving into the sea to collect coins left behind by pilgrims.

Thavasi's life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers a valuable gold pendant washed ashore. Unaware of the trouble that lies ahead, he takes the pendant to a local police officer. Instead of helping him, the corrupt officer steals a stone from the pendant and falsely accuses Thavasi of theft.

Because of his honest and naive nature, Thavasi becomes trapped in a web of police deception and systemic pressure. The story takes another turn when Advocate Kanchana (Nimisha Sajayan) takes up his case and fights in court to expose the police conspiracy, clear his name and protect his family's dignity.

Cast And Characters

The film features Karunas as Thavasimuthu "Thavasi" and Nimisha Sajayan as Advocate Kanchana. Vijayalakshmi Veeramani plays Pallama, Thavasi's wife, while Shashaa Shivakumar portrays Manimegalai and Heesha plays Tamizhazhagi. Y. Gee. Mahendra appears as an advocate, while JS Kavi plays Kanchana's assistant, among others.