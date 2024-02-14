Emraan Hashmi: 'Showtime Unmasks People Of Showbiz & The External Sheen That Bollywood Has'

The trailer of the upcoming web series, Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, was dropped by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Free Press Journal was present at the sundowner.

During the event, Emraan, who will be seen playing the role of a quintessential Bollywood producer in Showtime, stated that the web series gives the audience a peek into what goes on in the office of a producer before delivering that perfect Friday release.

"Showtime is about Bollywood, of course. There are a lot of themes in this show along with the main story -- it is about star egos, it is about what it takes to be a woman in this industry, and about what exactly are the conversations that take place in a producer's office when a film is being made. Showtime unmasks the people of the showbiz, because there is this external sheen that Bollywood has. The show will give the audience an insight into what it is to be a star on a Friday morning and his vulnerabilities," Emraan explained.

He went on to say that the moment he heard the script of Showtime a couple of years ago, he was excited to get on board. "I've had a fantastic experience working on the show. What I love about Showtime is the fact that it takes you inside Bollywood from the perspective of a studio system and a producer's chair. And then you have these wonderful and eccentric characters who are a bit delusional but also creative geniuses in their own rights. Showtime is an exceptional story," he gushed.

On the other hand, Rajeev Khandelwal, who plays a superstar in Showtime, shared that he had rejected the web series initially. "I felt I was not the person that I am playing on the show. It was something that I had not done before but the actor inside of me thought that if I can nail this character, it would be a personal achievement. I am still evolving as an actor even after almost two decades in the industry," he stated.

Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the grand web series and has set it up on a massive scale revealed that the story of Showtime was close to his heart because he has seen the business of being a producer from up close. "Being a producer is pretty much what defines me. Back when my father was a producer, they were not given the kind of respect that a producer gets today. They were always lower on the food chain because they used to be dependent on financiers at that time. They needed to do a lot of work themselves, be it selling the film too the distributor or promoting it among friends and peers," he said.

He continued, "Basically, there was a lot of one-man-show that used to happen for a producer back then. But today, the production business has been corporatised. He is the captain of the ship in many ways along with the director. He has a whole team today and the soul of this team is the writer today, I believe. I'm glad that the evolution of a producer has come to the point where you can be centre-staged and not cornered."

Showtime is all set to take the audience behind the silver screens of Bollywood on March 8.