'Empowerment Is Our Right, Not Anyone’s Generosity': Rupali Ganguly Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over 33% Reservation For Women In Parliament

Rupali Ganguly / Narendra Modi | Instagram

A new law has been implemented to increase women’s representation in politics. Called the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (106th Constitutional Amendment), it reserves 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly. The law officially came into effect on April 16, 2026. Many celebrities have reacted to it, and one of them is Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa.

Rupali took to X to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thank him. She tweeted, "This truly reflects what many women feel today. Empowerment is our right, not anyone’s generosity. That’s the kind of leadership mindset that inspires confidence. I’m glad our PM Narendra Modi Ji saying it clearly. Thank you Modi Ji."

This truly reflects what many women feel today. Empowerment is our right, not anyone’s generosity. That’s the kind of leadership mindset that inspires confidence. I’m glad our PM Narendra Modi Ji saying it clearly. Thank you Modi Ji. https://t.co/IZJ9Pk241r — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) April 17, 2026

Kangana Ranaut On 33% Reservation For Women In Parliament

During her speech in Lok Sabha, actress and BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut also praised PM Modi, and said, “The daughters of India today believe that there is no bigger feminist than the Prime Minister. What didn’t happen in 60 years, he achieved in 10, be it pucca houses, providing gas cylinders, or inducting women into defence forces."

She further said, “One thing is certain: he is in a hurry to give justice to women. He is the flag bearer of feminism.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On 33% Reservation For Women In Parliament

While talking about the new law, PM Modi tweeted his video, and wrote, "हमारे देश में अनुभवी नारी शक्ति की कोई कमी नहीं है। हमें भरोसा है कि वे सदन के साथ-साथ राष्ट्र को समृद्ध करने में अपना अमूल्य योगदान देंगी। (There is no shortage of experienced women in our country. We are confident that they will make invaluable contributions to enriching the House and the nation.)

A lot of women on social media are praising PM Modi for this new law.