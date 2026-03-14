Emma Stone, Wagner Moura, Jessie Buckley And More: 10 Records That Could Be Broken At The Oscars

Wagner Moura and Emma Stone |

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States.

During the gala, the AMPAS will present Academy Awards (commonly referred to as Oscars) in 24 categories. Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host the show for the second consecutive time.

An interesting fact that caught our attention while going down the rabbit hole of Reddit threads and YouTube analysis videos is that there are over 50 records that could be broken at the Oscars this time. However, so that we don’t overburden you with facts, here’s looking at just 10 of them. Sinners or One Battle After Another could break the record for the most Oscars won in a single night (current record: 11 wins; Sinners has 16 nominations, One Battle After Another has 13 nominations).

Ryan Coogler nominated for Sinners could become the first Black director to win in the Best Director category.

Chloé Zhao nominated for Hamnet could become the first woman to ever win twice in the Best Director category.

Emma Stone nominated for Bugonia could become only the third actress to ever win three times in the Best Actress category.

Wagner Moura nominated for The Secret Agent could become the first Brazilian to win in the Best Actor category or any acting category.

Jessie Buckley nominated for Hamnet could become the first Irish actress to ever win in the Best Actress category.

Renate Reinsve |

Renate Reinsve nominated for Sentimental Value could become the first Norwegian actress to ever win in the Best Actress category.

Wunmi Mosaku nominated for Sinners could become the first Nigerian actress to ever win in the Best Supporting Actress category and the first Nigerian to win in any Oscar category.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas nominated for Sentimental Value could become the first Norwegian actress to ever win in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Stellan Skarsgård nominated for Sentimental Value in the Best Supporting Actor category could become the first Swedish male actor to ever win an Oscar for acting and the first Nordic male actor to do so.

(Info credit: VegasInsider.com)