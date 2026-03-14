Oscars 2026: What Is the Academy Award of Merit? Interesting Facts About The Iconic Trophy

By: Sunanda Singh | March 14, 2026

The 98th Academy Awards will celebrate the best films of 2025 on March 15 in Los Angeles. On this special occasion, take a look at some interesting facts about the Academy Award of Merit, popularly known as the Oscars.

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The famous golden statuette is officially called the Academy Award of Merit. While people commonly call it the Oscar.

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The award is presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to honour excellence in filmmaking.

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During World War II, the statues were made of painted plaster for three years due to metal shortage.

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The nickname “Oscar” became popular in the 1930s. One popular story says an Academy librarian remarked the statuette resembled her Uncle Oscar, and the name eventually stuck.

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The Oscars are considered the highest honour in the film industry. The first Academy Awards ceremony was in 1929.

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Oscar winners cannot freely sell their statuette. Since 1951, they must first offer it back to the Academy for $1 before selling it to anyone else.

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