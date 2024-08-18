 Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The acclaimed series is a romantic drama which is directed by Darren Star

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 | Trailer

Emily In Paris Season 4 is a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins in the lead role. Part 2 of the fourth season will be released on OTT in September 2024.

Release date and platform of Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2

According to reports, the second part of the series consists of five episodes, and it will release on September 12, 2024. It will be available to watch on Netflix.

Plot

The series revolves around Emily, an American woman living in Chicago, who decides to move to Paris after landing a better job opportunity, despite not being able to speak French. Everything goes according to her dreams until she becomes entangled in love relationships.

Cast and production of Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2

The series features Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Lavisscount, Bruno Gouery, and Willam Abadie, among others. The acclaimed series is a romantic drama which is directed by Darren Star.

It is produced by Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Lily Collins, Jake Fuller, Raphael Benoliel, Joe Murphy, Joshua S Levy & Prathiksha Srinivasan, and Ryan McCormick under Darren Star Productions, MTV Entertainment, and Jax Media. The cinematography is done by Steven Fierberg and Alexander Gruszynski, Seamus Tierney, Stephane Bourgoin, and Jendra Jarnagin.





