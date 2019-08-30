Emilia Clarke is in India, but 'Mother of Dragons' robbed blind by monkeys!

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, popularly known as Daenerys Targaryen, Khaleesi, or 'Mother of Dragons' is in India for a vacay along with Rose Leslie who played 'wildling' Ygritte on the show and is also the wife of Kit Harington aka Jon Snow.

In an Instagram post, Clarke shared pictures stating her time in the country, but it was the monkeys who probably did not know that she was a Queen. She wrote, "NAMASKAR India. 🙏🏻🙌✌️ NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true."

Clarke and Leslie shared several pictures of the monkey menace, which is somehow a common case for every tourist in India.