 Emergency: Chandigarh Court Issues Notice To Kangana Ranaut For Portraying Former Akal Takth Jathedar As A 'Terrorist' In Film
Advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi also alleged that Kangana Ranaut and other respondents have tried to "malign the image of Sikhs" in Emergency

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency trailer |

A court here in Chandigarh has issued notices to BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut and others on a complaint accusing them of maligning the image of Sikhs in her upcoming movie 'Emergency'. The notices were issued by the Chandigarh district court on Tuesday (September 17) on a plea filed by advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, who is also the president of the NGO Lawyers for Humanity.

The respondents have been asked to file their replies by December 5.

Bassi in his petition alleged that Ranaut and other respondents have in the movie 'Emergency' tried to "malign the image of Sikhs" and particularly "targeted" the former Jathedar of the Akal Takth by portraying him as a "terrorist".

"That by this act and conduct of the accused, they hurt the sentiments and feelings of the Sikh community in general and the deponent," the petition filed by Bassi, the former president of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, said.

He also alleged that "the actress, producer and director of the film 'Emergency', whose trailer has been released on the social media platform is a trouble-creator and many times, created differences between communities by uttering provoking statements and speeches against the minorities".

The petitioner has demanded an FIR against Ranaut and two other respondents under section 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts of prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197(1) (punishment for making or publishing false or misleading information that could jeopardise India' sovereignty, unity, integrity or security), 302 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

