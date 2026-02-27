Ektaa Kapoor Issues Warning Against Fake Casting Calls: 'Balaji Telefilms Never Solicits Registration Fees, Audition Charges'

Producer Ekta Kapoor issued a public clarification on behalf of Balaji Telefilms, warning aspiring actors and directors about fraudulent casting calls circulating online under the company’s name.

In an official statement on Friday (February 27), the production house alerted the public about fake social media accounts and unauthorised individuals who are allegedly misusing Balaji Telefilms’ identity to promote false casting opportunities for upcoming television shows, web series and films.

The statement read, "To Whomsoever It May Concern, Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby issues this formal clarification to notify the general public that several unauthorised individuals and fraudulent social media accounts are currently misusing our corporate identity to publish false casting opportunities for our upcoming TV serials, web series, and motion pictures. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from these unrelated entities and strongly condemn any attempt to exploit the ambitions of aspiring actors and directors through such deceptive practices."

Balaji Telefilms further urged individuals to verify information only through official sources and to avoid engaging with unverified accounts claiming association with the company.

"Please be advised that Balaji Telefilms never solicits registration fees, 'audition charges,' or any monetary deposits, nor do we ever issue formal agreements without conducting prior in-person meetings at our official premises. All legitimate recruitment and casting for our projects are conducted exclusively through our verified channels and official casting directors; therefore, we urge the public to exercise extreme caution, verify all credentials, and refrain from sharing personal data or funds with any unverified representatives claiming to act on our behalf."

The clarification comes amid growing concerns in the entertainment industry over fake casting calls and online scams targeting newcomers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa's current TV productions are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Naagin 7. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.