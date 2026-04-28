'Ekta Kapoor Tune Kya Kiya': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Makers Called Out For Starring Akashdeep Saigal, 51, As Tulsi's Grandson

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Makers Called Out For Starring Akashdeep Saigal, 51, As Tulsi's Grandson |

Akashdeep Saigal has returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in a new role as Rio, the son of Ansh Gujral. Interestingly, he originally played Ansh in the OG show. Now 51-year-old Akashdeep has been introduced as Tulsi’s grandson in the new season. However, some viewers are finding it difficult to accept the casting, as they feel the age gap between the actor and the character he is portraying doesn’t quite align, making the role less convincing for them.

Calling out the casting, a user tweeted, "Story To Fir Adjust Kar Lenge Par Ye 50 Ki Umar Vala Pota Kese Sehen Hoga." Another called out the makers for showing Akashdeep as Karan's son, saying, "How the heck is he supposed to be Ansh’s son? He looks older than Karan who is supposed to be the “dad” (sic)." Another called out the makers, "So Niyati has a son older than her, makers please be realistic." One joked, "#ksbkbt2 Ekta (Kapoor) tune kya kiya."

Story To Fir Adjust Kar Lenge Par Ye 50 Ki Umar Vala Pota Kese Sehen Hoga🤦🏻‍♀️😂



#Ksbkbt2 — Dimpy (@cutie_dimpy) April 28, 2026

How the heck is he supposed to be Ansh’s son? 😭😭😭😭😭 He looks older than Karan who is supposed to be the “dad”. #ksbkbt2 pic.twitter.com/xghk4dnzJp — Shifali 🫦🌚 (@shifaaaliii) April 27, 2026

So Niyati has a son older than her, makers please be realistic 😂#ksbkbt2 — Pari (@Pari769656Pari) April 27, 2026

#ksbkbt2 ekta tune kya kiya 🤣🤣🤣 — priyadarshini (@PSushreesangita) April 27, 2026

Addressing the transition, Akashdeep told Times of India, "Acting isn’t about the date on your birth certificate; it’s about the energy you bring." He further explained to viewers that Rio has a different presence than Ansh. Praising Ekta’s casting skills, the actor said, "She doesn't just cast, she foresees." Further praising the makers for casting him in the sequel, Akashdeep added, "When you work with someone of her vision, along with Siddharth Vankar and director Muzammil Desai, you don’t just act, you evolve."

Opening up about returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Akashdeep said, "Honestly, life has a beautiful, almost poetic way of coming full circle. I never looked at Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as a closed chapter; it was more like a resonant frequency waiting for the right moment to return."

The actor added that returning to Ekta Kapoor's show does not feel like a comeback; instead, it feels more like a reclamation. Akashdeep said, "It’s a blessing. I step onto that set with complete surrender and gratitude."

Further describing his character, Akashdeep said that his character, Reyansh, aka Rio, is an "America-returned scion" who is dashing, charming, and sophisticated. What makes Rio special is his heart. He believes he is the son of Karan and Niyati, but there is more to his storyline.