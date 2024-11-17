 Ekta Kapoor Receives Support Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Her Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out in support of Ekta Kapoor and the cast of the Sabarmati report and has lauded them for bringing the truth out.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, Barkha Singh and more has been making headlines ever since it’s announcement. While the audience has been divided when it comes to the reviews of the film, the cast and crew of the Sabarmati report has now found support in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Karan Patel To Reunite After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein For Ekta Kapoor's Next:...
When Alok Gupta took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to laud the makers of the film for handling the issue sensibly and for bringing out the truth, Prime Minister Modi too reshared the said review and lauded the makers of the film. Re sharing the review, Prime Minister Modi expressed his joy on the truth finally coming out. He wrote, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

Re sharing this on her Instagram handle, the ace producer rejoiced and penned a heartfelt note, thanking PM Modi for his encouraging words.

