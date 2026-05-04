Ekta Kapoor Finally Reacts To Naagin 7 Blue Screen Blunder After It Sparks Massive Online Troll Storm |

Naagin 7 has been making headlines recently due to a major goof-up in its latest episode. The makers are facing criticism after an editing error left a raw blue screen visible on-air. Following the controversy, the show’s creator Ekta Kapoor finally reacted by addressing the issue on social media.

A user shared a reel showing the Naagin transforming into a dragon and breathing fire, with the caption, "Ekta ma'am on her way to the office from Thailand after yesterday's Naagin blue-screen mistake by the editors." Ekta reshared the post on her Instagram story and responded with the caption, "Egggjactlyyyy."

Ekta Kapoor reacts to Naagin 7 VFX goof-up |

The producer did not elaborate further on the incident, though she is expected to address the issue in more detail later.

The controversy erupted after a major technical mistake in the latest episode of Naagin 7. During an action sequence featuring lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, raw footage with visible blue-screen and safety wires appeared on live broadcast. The clip quickly went viral on social media.

Lol… Naagin 7 makers forgot to add special effects.



A big blue screen and actor safety wires are clearly visible in the scene. pic.twitter.com/QNfAJh4L8l — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) May 4, 2026

Imo this is more proof of ekta lying abt wanting to make naagin a finite series. I wont be surprised if in future (10 or 20 years) pcc comes out to speak against ekta. Its very suspicious how ekta is handling naagin 7. https://t.co/I1ON1533NK — NightSavant⸆⸉ ꕤ | 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@NightSavant) May 4, 2026

A user shared the video online writing, "Lol… Naagin 7 makers forgot to add special effects. A big blue screen and actor safety wires are clearly visible in the scene." Another user commented, "#naagin7 not just once but twice, first they missed putting vfx on the pearl now this; at this point it’s so embarrassing. Itni jaldi hai show ko band karne ki ????"

Naagin 7 has also been facing criticism in recent months over its heavy reliance on AI-generated visuals and inconsistent VFX quality. Earlier episodes drew backlash after viewers spotted clearly artificial-looking transformation and fight sequences, including a widely circulated dragon face-off scene, which many called unrealistic and over-edited, leading to memes and trolling on social media. Amid this backlash, reports also suggested a dip in the show’s TRP performance, with audience interest reportedly declining compared to earlier seasons of the franchise.