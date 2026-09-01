'Ek FIR Ispe Bhi Please': Samay Raina Reacts To Fan Kissing His Photos On Pillow For 10 Minutes - VIDEO

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina reacted to a rather unusual display of fan love that has caught attention online. A fan recently posted a video claiming that he kissed a pillow featuring Samay’s pictures for 10 minutes straight. The video shows the man holding and hugging the pillow, which has photographs of the comedian pasted on it. He shared a clip of the act on Instagram and also uploaded a longer version on YouTube.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan wrote, "I kissed Samay Raina for 10 minutes straight,". Samay noticed the post and responded in the comments section with a brief, amused reaction: "Abey yaar."

The comedian later shared the viral clip on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, seemingly taking the unusual fan gesture in jest. Reacting to the video, he wrote, "Ek FIR ispe bhi please."

The bizarre fan moment comes months after Raina was at the centre of a major controversy surrounding his comedy show India's Got Latent.

Samay's India’s Got Latent controversy

Raina faced legal trouble last year following a controversy involving an episode of India's Got Latent. The issue erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark during the show.

An FIR was subsequently registered against Raina, Allahbadia and others associated with the programme. At the time, Raina was touring the United States and requested permission to record his statement via video conference. However, Maharashtra Cyber rejected the request and directed him to appear before the authorities in person.

Raina later appeared before Cyber officials in Mumbai and expressed regret over the controversy. He also removed all episodes from Season 1 of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

More recently, the comedian received relief from the Supreme Court. On August 14, the court quashed criminal proceedings against Raina and four other comedians in connection with insensitive remarks concerning persons with disabilities made on the show.