Ek Din On OTT: Where To Watch Sai Pallavi And Junaid Khan's Romantic Drama Film?

Ek Din On OTT |

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's much-awaited romantic drama has now released on OTT. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the acclaimed South Indian actress Sai Pallavi and Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, making it one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of the year. It was released on May 1, 2026, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics.

The film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sunil Pandey's directorial film is based on Banjong Pisanthanakun's film, One Day. The Thai romance film was released in theatres in October 2016.

About the film

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a heartfelt romantic drama that explores love, destiny and emotional relationships. The film stars Sai Pallavi opposite Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Sai Pallavi is widely admired for her natural performances in films such as Premam, Fidaa, Love Story and Amaran. Junaid Khan, who made his acting debut with Maharaj, continues to build his career with diverse projects, and Ek Din is expected to showcase a different side of his acting abilities.

Plot of Ek Din

Ek Din narrates the tale of Dinesh (Junaid Khan), a reserved IT employee who harbours strong feelings for his colleague Meera (Sai Pallavi) but lacks the courage to express them. During their office visit to Japan, Dinesh fervently wishes at the "Fortune Bell" to be her boyfriend for a single day.

What to expect

The film promises an emotional narrative, soulful music and visually rich storytelling. Backed by strong performances and a simple yet touching love story, Ek Din aims to appeal to audiences who enjoy relationship-driven dramas.

Cast and characters

The film features Sai Pallavi as Meera Ranganathan, Junaid Khan as Dinesh Shrivastava, Kunal Kapoor as Nakul Bhasin, Kavin Dave as Samarjit Hathiramani, Reshma Shetty as Ketki Patel, Jenifer Emmanuel as Ritu, Astha Gulati as Priya, Neha Vyaso as Monu, Raju Patel as Yadav Ji and Samta Sagar as Dino's mother, among others.