'Ek Din Is Very Small Film': Aamir Khan Explains Why Advance Bookings For Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi Starrer Open Before Release

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Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day and also marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut, as she is primarily known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. In a new strategy, advance bookings for the film opened nearly 40 days before its release date.

Aamir Khan Explains Why Advance Bookings For Ek Din Open Before Release

Talking to Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan, who is producing Ek Din, explained the strategy and said, "The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai (Pallavi) is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience."

Aamir Khan Praises Director Sunil Pandey

Furthermore, Aamir praised director Sunil Pandey, saying he has done an amazing job and worked very hard on the film. He noted that Pandey is highly persevering and added that none of them know whether the film will succeed commercially, but what matters most to him is whether they are able to bring the script alive on screen. For him, that remains the first yardstick of success.

"When I see the film today, I see that Sunil has really managed to bring out what was there in the script, really honestly. Of course, numbers are important to understand the success of the film, but what if a film you don't like does well? I am not happy with that success," stated Aamir.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day.