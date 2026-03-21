Eid Mubarak 2026: Gauahar Khan's Mehndi To Parth Samthaan's Dua; Here's How Television Stars Celebrate The Occasion

Eid Mubarak 2026: Gauahar Khan's Mehndi To Parth Samthaan's Dua |

Eid festivities have taken over the television world, with popular celebrities like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and others embracing the spirit of the occasion in their own unique ways. From flaunting intricate mehndi designs to stepping out in stunning new outfits, the celebrations are brimming with color and joy. Let’s take a look at how some of our favorite TV stars are celebrating Eid 2026.

Television Stars Celebrate Eid 2026

Hina Khan

Hina Khan |

Hina Khan bid farewell to Ramzan by setting her dining table for the last sehri meal. She wished her fans Eid Mubarak while dressed in an all-green outfit, with mehndi adorning her hands.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan shared a video of herself getting ready for Eid. In it, she is seen smiling as mehndi is applied to her hands. She captioned the post, "Eid prep, never without mehendi, this time more special with my Jaanu's track, #meremaula. Love all around."

Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim |

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared a photo of their home decorations, wishing fans and asking, "Eid Mubarak. Kaisi ja rahi hai Eid?"

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan, who plays a Muslim character in Seher Hone Ko Hai, wished his fans "Eid Mubarak" by posting photos from his show. He added a heartfelt note: "Eid Mubarak aap sabko. Allah se yahi Dua hain, Aapki zindagi mein khushiyan aur barkat laaye."

Sana Khan

Sana Khan posted a video of herself celebrating Eid with her husband and family during Umrah. She captioned it, "Eid Mubarak aap sabko hamari taraf se. Taqabbalallahu Minna Wa Minkum Salih al amaal. Jazakumullahu khairan @alkhalidtours for making our umrah journey so beautiful & memorable."

Awez Darbar

Bigg Boss 19 fame Awez Darbar uploaded hs picture in ethnic attire while wishing his fans Eid Mubarak.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar shared a video of herself getting ready on the eve of Eid, captioning it, "Eid Mubarak." Amid breakup rumours with Awez Darbar, Gauahar Khan also extended her Eid wishes to Nagma.