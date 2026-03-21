Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026: Do's And Dont's To Follow On Meethi Eid

By: Sunanda Singh | March 21, 2026
Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, marks the end of Ramadan. The festival is celebrated with prayers, feasting, charity, and family gatherings. Observing key dos and don’ts ensures the celebrations are meaningful and in the true spirit of the occasion.
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Dos: Follow the payment of Zakat al-Fitr before the Eid prayer. It is a mandatory charity which should be performed by every Muslim.
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Don’ts: Don’t skip Namaz or other religious obligations while celebrating Eid.
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Dos: Observe Sunnah practices such as performing a ritual bath, wearing clean and new clothes, and eating before prayers.
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Don’ts: Do not perform fast on Eid. Meanwhile, overeating should be avoided too.
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Dos: Keep surroundings clean and practice good etiquette during gatherings.
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Don’ts: Stay away from arguments or negativity on the festive day.
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