Eid 2026: Salman Khan Waves At Fans Outside Galaxy Apartments In Mumbai; Father Salim Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge- VIDEO

Eid 2026: Salman Khan Waves At Fans Outside Galaxy Apartments In Mumbai; Father Salim Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge |

On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a glimpse of his celebrations with fans, joined by his entire family, including mother Helen, father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, and others. Having recently recovered from hospitalization, Salim Khan waved to fans who had gathered outside their Galaxy Apartments, spreading festive cheer to the crowd.