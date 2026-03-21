 Eid 2026: Salman Khan Waves At Fans Outside Galaxy Apartments In Mumbai; Father Salim Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge- VIDEO
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Eid 2026: Salman Khan Waves At Fans Outside Galaxy Apartments In Mumbai; Father Salim Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge- VIDEO

Salman Khan celebrated Eid 2026 with his family, giving fans a glimpse of the festivities. Father Salim Khan, recently discharged from the hospital, waved to supporters outside their Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, while the family shared warm moments with fans gathered outside.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
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Eid 2026: Salman Khan Waves At Fans Outside Galaxy Apartments In Mumbai; Father Salim Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge |

On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a glimpse of his celebrations with fans, joined by his entire family, including mother Helen, father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, and others. Having recently recovered from hospitalization, Salim Khan waved to fans who had gathered outside their Galaxy Apartments, spreading festive cheer to the crowd.

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