Easter 2026: Sara Ali Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Pataudi & Kapoor Family's Special Lunch; See How They Celebrated The Festival

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took a break from her busy schedule to celebrate Easter with her family. She and her actress-aunt Soha Ali Khan shared several glimpses of the intimate gathering on social media on Sunday (April 5).

The celebration brought together members of the renowned Pataudi and Kapoor families for a relaxed day filled with food, laughter, and quality time. Sara posted a series of photos from the get-together and captioned them, "Happy Sunday & Happy Easter 🐣🤗 Any guesses on who’s the biggest feaster? 🎃".

The pictures captured candid and cheerful moments from the gathering, offering fans a rare look at the family spending time together away from the spotlight.

Pataudi family gathers for Easter

The cosy celebration saw several members of the family coming together under one roof, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and Saba Ali Khan.

Randhir Kapoor, Zahaan Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also present for the special lunch.

With multiple generations present, the gathering reflected the close bond shared within the family. The images showed everyone enjoying relaxed conversations and laughter in what appeared to be a comfortable and familiar setting rather than a formal celebration.

A feast and fun moments for the kids

Adding to the festive vibe, everyone at the gathering opted for stylish yet comfortable outfits, keeping the mood casual and cheerful.

Soha Ali Khan also shared glimpses from the celebration on social media, including photos that captured both the Kapoor and Pataudi families enjoying a lavish Easter lunch together. One of the pictures offered a look at the elaborate spread laid out for the feast.

Another adorable moment featured the younger members of the family - Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu - having fun during the gathering.