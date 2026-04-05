Happy Easter: Christians Gather At Mumbai's Mahim & Mount Mary Church To Mark Resurrection Of Jesus Christ With Prayers - VIDEO

Mumbai: Christians in Mumbai gathered at churches on Sunday to celebrate Easter, one of the most important festivals in Christianity that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Visuals showed devotees arriving in large numbers, offering prayers and attending special Mass services.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals from St Michael's Church in Mahim showed people participating in Easter prayers since early morning, while similar scenes were witnessed at Mount Mary Church in Bandra, where a steady flow of devotees gathered for the special service.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pictures from Mulund's St. Pius Church, where people attended the midnight Mass and offered prayers as part of Easter celebrations.

During Easter, midnight masses are held, churches are decorated, and festive meals are prepared. Whether it's egg hunts, cultural parades or symbolic rituals, Easter across the world beautifully reflects a mix of faith, heritage and community spirit.

The day symbolises hope, renewal, and the triumph of life over death, forming the foundation of Christian faith. The significance of Easter lies in its message of redemption and new beginnings. Christians believe that through his resurrection, Jesus Christ conquered sin and death, offering salvation to humanity. On this day, Christians celebrate the occasion by visiting the church and doing services, prayers, hymns, and joyful gatherings among families and communities.

Maha Leaders extend Easter Wishes.

Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde all extended their heartfelt wishes on Easter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Easter Sunday greetings to you and your loved ones. May this blessed occasion bring peace and harmony to all. "

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde added, "May this Easter bring peace, prosperity, and success to you and your family. Wishing you a season of light and a future filled with bright possibilities. Happy Easter to all!

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/