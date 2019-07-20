Early Reviews: Netflix's most popular Spanish series Casa de Papel (Money Heist) is breaking hearts

The third season of the anticipated series Money Heist 3 released yesterday and fans, can't keep calm about it. This season featured majority of it's original cast who have returned to find and free their own.

The first episode picks up after two years of mint robbery, and what the lead cast has been doing in the mean while.

From Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Nairobi (Alba Flores), Denver (Jaime Lorente López), and Helsinki (Darko Peric) all have fallen out in contact with each other, which was the earlier plan. But they will return to save Rio (Miguel Herran) who has been captured by authorities.

Fans have been live tweeting while binging the series, while some feel like took fools for what the makers have pulled off and others only have praises for the twisted characters.