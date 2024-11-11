Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Vedang Raina's Name On Girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's Bracelet In Vacation Photos

Bollywood starlet Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, recently fuelled relationship rumours with actor Vedang Raina, thanks to a rather telling accessory. Social media went abuzz after Khushi posted pictures from her recent exotic vacation and fans were quick to notice Vedang's name on her bracelet. Yes, you read that right.

On October 30, both Khushi and Vedang shared pictures from their getaway. In the photos, Khushi radiated beach vibes, donning a red bikini. Her photos, however, caught fans' attention for more than just the scenic backdrop and her stunning looks.

The bracelet, with letters forming Vedang's name, became the highlight. Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on Khushi's bracelet, which seemed to spell out her beau's name.

Take a look:

Several fans took this as an unofficial confirmation of their relationship. Recently, Vedang posted a series of 'random' photos on his official Instagram account and that is where a fan commented, "We all saw your name on Khushi’s bracelet you need to stop saying you’re single in every interview."

Here's how other's reacted:

Khushi and Vedang are often spotted together in the city and at events. However, they have always maintained that they are good friends.

Recently, during the promotions on his film Jigra, Vedang stated that his dating life had taken a back seat due to his career. He was questioned about his current dating life and he told GQ India, “My dating life right now is taking a back seat because I’m focused on my career.”

He also revealed that he wishes to keep his personal and professional lives balanced and separate. Vedang said he also believes that it’s hard to date after becoming famous, and his communication with people has become less.

On July 28, Khushi had sparked dating rumours after paparazzi caught a glimpse of her phone wallpaper, which had a photo featuring herself, Vedang, Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.